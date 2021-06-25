KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

