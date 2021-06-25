KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

