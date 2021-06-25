KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

