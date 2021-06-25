Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,106.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

