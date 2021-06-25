Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.04 ($12.99).

E.On stock opened at €9.95 ($11.71) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.15. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

