Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.45. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

