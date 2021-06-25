KeyFi Market Cap Hits $885,599.19 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $885,599.19 and $13,954.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00098530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00159883 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,896.83 or 0.99771346 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,030,490 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

