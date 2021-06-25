Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KIM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

KIM opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $521,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $327,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

