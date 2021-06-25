Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

KGC stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

