Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

