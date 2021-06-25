Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.