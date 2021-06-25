Kohl’s Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KSS. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE KSS opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

