Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.07

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 16554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

RDSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

