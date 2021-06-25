Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.51 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

