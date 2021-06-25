Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 7,800 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $210.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

