Korea Investment CORP Has $61,000 Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,330,000 after acquiring an additional 177,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,971 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,334 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.