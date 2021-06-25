Korea Investment CORP Has $670,000 Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $10,446,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 79,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of KC stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.05.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.