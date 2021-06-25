Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.61 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

