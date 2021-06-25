Korea Investment CORP Sells 400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

