K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

ETR SDF opened at €12.04 ($14.16) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €12.60 ($14.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

