LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million.

Shares of LAIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,685. The company has a market cap of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. LAIX has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

