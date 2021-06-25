Lake Street Capital Lowers SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to Hold

Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.22.

SHSP opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

