Landbox (LAND) One Day Volume Tops $276,027.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $276,027.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.72 or 0.99205024 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

