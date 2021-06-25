Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ LE traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.