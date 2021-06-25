Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 135.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,182 shares of company stock worth $4,199,962. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

