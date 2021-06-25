Laura Francis Sells 1,500 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.09. 892,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,216. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.