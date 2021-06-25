Lcnb Corp Acquires New Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $285.17 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.25.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

