Lcnb Corp Has $416,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

