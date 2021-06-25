Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Sells C$195,000.00 in Stock

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

LXE opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.22. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

