Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.75 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

