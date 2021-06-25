Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.02 and a 1-year high of $289.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

