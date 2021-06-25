Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 40,790.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

SNBR opened at $111.43 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,782 shares of company stock worth $5,248,850. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

