Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

INTU opened at $482.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $486.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

