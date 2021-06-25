Lido Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $158.13 and a one year high of $237.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.