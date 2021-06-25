Lido Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem stock opened at $378.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.45.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.