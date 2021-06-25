Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

