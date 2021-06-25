Lido Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

