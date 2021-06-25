Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LMNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

