Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LINC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

