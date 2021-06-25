Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $245,694.30 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $245,694.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,130,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,196,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 549,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $811.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,816,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

