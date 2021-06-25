Lisa Eggerton Sells 2,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

