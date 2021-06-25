Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $319.06 and last traded at $320.08. 1,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

