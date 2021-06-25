Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

