LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at TheStreet

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

LPSN stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

