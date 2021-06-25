LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,441. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.