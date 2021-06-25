London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,699,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $142,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,968. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.