London Co. of Virginia Purchases 61,425 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after buying an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Comcast by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,404,000 after buying an additional 1,677,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.30. 281,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The firm has a market cap of $257.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

