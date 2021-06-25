London Co. of Virginia Sells 90,988 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,988 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for approximately 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $386,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,541. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

