London Co. of Virginia Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $341.13. 493,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $344.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.17. The firm has a market cap of $967.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.