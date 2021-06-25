Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Shares Down 4.9%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

